Suzuki agrees to build new biogas plants in India

Signed Memorandum of Understanding with two new dairy cooperatives along with NDDB

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter, Suzuki) through Suzuki R&D Center India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki, is working with the National Dairy Development Board (hereinafter, NDDB) to establish biogas production plants in cooperation with the dairy industry unions in India. This time, we have agreed with two dairy industry unions, Amul Dairy (Anand, Gujarat) and Dudhsagar Dairy (Mehsana, Gujarat), to set up new biogas production plants.

Amul Dairy President Amit Vyas, Dudhsagar Dairy Executive Director Pravin Bhambi, NDDB Director S Rajeev, and Suzuki Managing Officer Kenichiro Toyofuku attended NDDB’s 60-year anniversary ceremony held on 22 October. H.E. Mr. Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs, and Mr. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, graced the occasion and conveyed their best wishes.

Suzuki, together with NDDB and Banas Dairy, a dairy industry union in Banaskanta, Gujarat, is working to establish five biogas production plants to manufacture and sell automotive fuel made from cow dung. The new agreement with Amul Dairy in Anand and Dudhsagar Dairy in Mehsana will expand the biogas business in Gujarat.

Mr. Toyofuku, who attended the ceremony, said, “We are very pleased to work with new partners to promote the biogas business. Suzuki will continue to expand its biogas business in Gujarat and other parts of India to help realize a carbon-neutral society, using the right methods in the right place.”

SOURCE: Suzuki