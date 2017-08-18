Goodyear appoints Helsel as Chief Technology Officer

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company today announced that Christopher Helsel has been named vice president and chief technology officer, effective September 1, 2017. Helsel currently serves as director, North America commercial and global off-highway technology and brings a wealth of experience in key research and development, technology and business roles in Goodyear.

“While technological leadership has always been at the core of our company, at no time in our 119-year history have we seen the pace of change progress as rapidly and profoundly as we are currently experiencing,” said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president.

“As traditional tire innovation and design become increasingly complex, our products and services also are becoming an integral part of the connected car operating in a new emerging mobility ecosystem. In that environment, Chris’s deep tire industry experience, his track record of driving change and delivering results in challenging assignments along with his curiosity and passion to win are a perfect combination to drive Goodyear’s innovation in our changing industry.”

Helsel, 52, joined Goodyear in 1996 and spent the early years of his career working in a series of roles of increasing responsibility in computer modeling, tire design and technology for consumer, commercial and racing tires. In 2010, he was named a global director, overseeing development of technology for consumer and commercial truck tires before relocating to Goodyear’s Innovation Center in Luxembourg as director of technology programs. He went on to lead the company’s commercial truck tire retread business in North America prior to assuming his current role earlier this year.

Helsel earned his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from Cleveland State University and his master’s in the same discipline from The University of Akron.

Goodyear is one of the world’s largest tire companies. It employs about 65,000 people and manufactures its products in 47 facilities in 21 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

