Supplier of the Year: Vitesco Technologies honors its suppliers

E-mobility expert presents its own Supplier of the Year Award for the first time

Vitesco Technologies, a leading international developer and manufacturer of advanced drive technologies for sustainable mobility, has presented a Supplier of the Year Award for the first time in its young history. With this award, Vitesco Technologies honors particularly exemplary performance by its suppliers in the areas of production and non-production materials during fiscal year 2021.

The award ceremony took place on November 18, 2022 as part of a virtual event hosted by Andreas Wolf (CEO of Vitesco Technologies), Peter Reidegeld (Head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management, Vitesco Technologies) for the representatives of the international suppliers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has once again shown us how important it is to have a close and reliable relationship with our suppliers. With this award, we want to express our gratitude. Thank you for your immense commitment and the consistently high quality. Andreas Wolf, CEO of Vitesco Technologies

Winners of the Supplier of the Year Award 2021

The Supplier of the Year Award is divided into three categories: in addition to the categories Passionate and Partnering – in line with the company values of Vitesco Technologies – the drive specialist also presented a Quality award for special achievements in product and supply chain quality.

Passionate:

Texas Instruments of Dallas, USA (for semiconductors)

LTH Castings in Škofja Loka, Slovenia (for die castings)

Partnering:

Baud Industries in Thônex, Switzerland (for turned parts)

ruhlamat Group in Gerstungen, Germany (for customized machinery)

VolaPlast in Spangenberg, Germany (for plastic components)

Quality award:

WUS Printed Circuit Company in Kunshan, China (for printed circuit boards)

We have maintained close business ties with many of the award winners for decades. We are delighted to express our appreciation to our suppliers by presenting them with these awards. However, neither the duration of our business relationship nor the size of the company were the deciding factors. Our jury decided on the basis of performance and quality for 2021. Peter Reidegeld, head of Purchasing & Supplier Quality Management at Vitesco Technologies

The range of award winners is wide: some have more than 30,000 employees worldwide, while others are family-run companies with fewer than 500 employees. They supply, for example, high-voltage box housings, semiconductors, or specialized machinery. The winning companies support Vitesco Technologies in its position as a leading global manufacturer of electrified drives.

Together, the global supplier network of Vitesco Technologies, which counts around 550 strategic suppliers in the production materials sector and some 11,000 active suppliers in the non-production materials sector, supplied about 50 production sites of the drive specialist last year with around 46,000 different part numbers for a total processed volume of some 52 billion individual components – just in series manufacturing alone.

SOURCE: Vitesco Technologies