Sumitomo electric exhibits at the 29th Japan International Machine Tool Fair

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. is excited to announce that it will be exhibiting at the 29th Japan International Machine Tool Fair (JIMTOF2018) to be held at Tokyo Big Sight from November 1 to 6.

Sumitomo Electric will participate in the exhibition jointly with its group company A.L.M.T. Corp. Based on the theme of “Global support, Global solutions: Leading-edge solutions connecting the world,” we will showcase our global tool engineering services, new products derived from our original cutting-edge technologies and various other products used in a wide range of industries.

We are looking forward to your visit to our booth.