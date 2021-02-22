Subaru named to CDP’s prestigious Supplier Engagement Leaderboard

Subaru Corporation has been named for the first time to the Supplier Engagement Leaderboard by international non-profit organization CDP*, as one of the top-rated companies in the organization’s 2020 Supplier Engagement Rating.

The CDP Supplier Engagement Rating scores efforts against climate change in the overall supply chain of companies that answer the CDP climate change questionnaire. Companies are assessed based on responses to questions in the four areas of governance, targets, Scope 3 emissions, and supplier engagement and on their overall CDP climate change score. The top 7% (396 companies) of the assessed companies around the world were selected to the 2020 Leaderboard.

While Subaru’s supplier selection criteria include compliance with the “Subaru Green Procurement Guidelines,” new suppliers are further required to formulate an environmental management system. Furthermore, Subaru holds “Policy Briefings” in an effort to share with suppliers our mid- to long-term management strategies and our quality, procurement, production, and sales policies. In this way, Subaru is constantly striving to appropriately communicate with our suppliers and advance efforts to deal with climate change together.

Subaru will continue to strive to procure parts, materials, and equipment that are high quality, environmentally friendly, and cost effective in order to achieve a sustainable society.

*CDP: CDP is a global non-profit charity that drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources, and protect forests. CDP runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

https://www.cdp.net/en

