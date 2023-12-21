Subaru exhibition outline of Tokyo Auto Salon 2024

Subaru WRX S4 STI Sport♯ (Japanese model) to be showcased

Subaru Corporation and its motorsport subsidiary Subaru Tecnica International (STI)*1 will exhibit at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 to be held January 12 to 14, 2024 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

The Subaru/STI booth will showcase a special edition of WRX S4 STI Sport♯ prototype based on WRX S4 STI Sport R EX model (Japanese model).

The booth will also showcase the SUBARU BRZ GT300 2023 of the Super GT 2023 championship and SUBARU WRX NBR CHALLENGE 2024.

On the Subaru official website, a special site for the Tokyo Auto Salon has been set up to deliver information on the Subaru/STI booth: https://www.subaru.jp/tas/ (in Japanese only)

*1: Subaru Tecnica International Inc. (President: Yasuo Hiraoka, Head office: Mitaka City, Tokyo, Abbreviation: STI)

SOURCE: Subaru