Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for October 2023

|Oct 2023
|YoY
|Jan‒Oct
2023
|YoY
|Domestic production
58,003
|-4.0%
|First decrease in 2 months
495,779
|+10.6%
|Overseas production
33,957
|+21.2%
|9th consecutive month of increase
291,803
|+20.1%
|Global production total
91,960
|+4.0%
|9th consecutive month of increase
787,582
|+13.9%
|Passenger vehicles
|8,810
|+22.2%
|2nd consecutive month of increase
|70,816
|+5.4%
|Mini vehicles
|1,225
|-30.1%
|5th consecutive month of decrease
|13,869
|-15.9%
|Japan sales total
|10,035
|+12.0%
|First increase in 4 months
|84,685
|+1.2%
|Export total
41,272
|+0.7%
|9th consecutive month of increase
408,930
|+17.7%
Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.
SOURCE: Subaru