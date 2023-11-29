Subaru Corporation announces production, japan sales and export results for October 2023

Oct 2023 YoY Jan‒Oct

2023 YoY Domestic production 58,003 -4.0% First decrease in 2 months 495,779 +10.6% Overseas production 33,957 +21.2% 9th consecutive month of increase 291,803 +20.1% Global production total 91,960 +4.0% 9th consecutive month of increase 787,582 +13.9% Passenger vehicles 8,810 +22.2% 2nd consecutive month of increase 70,816 +5.4% Mini vehicles 1,225 -30.1% 5th consecutive month of decrease 13,869 -15.9% Japan sales total 10,035 +12.0% First increase in 4 months 84,685 +1.2% Export total 41,272 +0.7% 9th consecutive month of increase 408,930 +17.7%

Notes:

– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)

– Overseas production: Local line-off basis

– Export: JAMA report basis

– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru