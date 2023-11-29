Subaru Corporation Announces Production, Japan Sales and Export Results for October 2023

Oct 2023YoYJan‒Oct
2023		YoY
Domestic production
58,003
-4.0%First decrease in 2 months
495,779
+10.6%
Overseas production
33,957
+21.2%9th consecutive month of increase
291,803
+20.1%
Global production total
91,960
+4.0%9th consecutive month of increase
787,582
+13.9%
Passenger vehicles8,810+22.2%2nd consecutive month of increase70,816+5.4%
Mini vehicles1,225-30.1%5th consecutive month of decrease13,869-15.9%
Japan sales total10,035+12.0%First increase in 4 months84,685+1.2%
Export total
41,272
+0.7%9th consecutive month of increase
408,930
+17.7%

Notes:
– Domestic production: JAMA (Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Inc.) report basis (CBU)
– Overseas production: Local line-off basis
– Export: JAMA report basis
– Figures are based on the information available at the time of announcement.

SOURCE: Subaru

