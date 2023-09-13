Stream more in your Volvo car with Prime Video and YouTube

Volvo Cars is among the first carmakers to offer Prime Video in its cars.

Whether recharging, waiting to pick up your loved one, or cherishing a quiet moment away from the in-laws – your Volvo car is now better equipped to keep you entertained by introducing Prime Video to Google Play for download in all markets where Google apps and services are available.

YouTube is also coming soon to Volvo cars with Google built-in.

The service will become available as a pre-installed app starting from September 18th with a gradual rollout via over-the-air update (OTA), market by market.

“Adding access to services such as Prime Video and YouTube in our cars bolsters the continuously growing list of software and applications to make lives for our drivers better,” says Erik Severinson, our global head of new car programmes. “We are delivering on our promise of building cars that grow with our customers over time.”

With safety at the core of our business, access to video streaming will only be available when the car is at a fully stationary.

The small print

Prime Video will be available to download from Google Play. YouTube will come pre-installed as part of an OTA update.

Both apps will be available in Volvo cars with Google built-in globally except China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

Availability of the features and services mentioned above may differ between markets.

In certain markets data necessary for streaming these services (and other digital services) may not be provided with your vehicle by Volvo Cars, in markets where it is provided, it is subject to certain terms, conditions, and limitations.

Google, Google Play, and YouTube are trademarks of Google LLC.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars