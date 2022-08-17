Stellantis’ Tipton Transmission Plant builds 5 millionth transmission

Nine-speed transmission built at two Indiana plants – Tipton and Indiana Transmission

Stellantis’ Tipton Transmission Plant (TTP) reached a significant milestone recently, building the 5 millionth nine-speed transmission.

Built at Tipton and its sister plant, Indiana Transmission (ITP), the nine-speed transmission is shipped globally to plants in North America, as well as in Italy, Turkey, India and Brazil. Formally named the 948TE FWD, code for nine-speed, 48 N•m of torque, transverse electronic front wheel drive, the transmission powers the Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid; Jeep ® Cherokee, Compass and Renegade; Fiat 500X; and Ram ProMaster City.

“To achieve five million takes continual focus and determination from so many great people,” said David Dukes, ITP and TTP Complex manager. “We are grateful for all the employees who had a hand in building the very first nine-speed transmission in 2014 to the people that built the 5 millionth and every transmission in between.”

The nine-speed is assembled using parts supplied by other Stellantis plants. The torque converters are produced at the Toledo (Ohio) Machining Plant and the aluminum castings are supplied by Indiana’s Kokomo Casting Plant.

In February 2013, the company announced that it would acquire the Tipton facility and invest $162 million to establish it as an additional assembly site for the nine-speed transmission, which was also being built at ITP, creating approximately 850 new jobs. Tipton production began in April 2014. The 4 millionth transmission came off the line in June 2020.

SOURCE: Stellantis