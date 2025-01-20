Stellantis Pro One expands compact van line-up with new ‘Plus’ trim level

Stellantis Pro One introduces new mid-range trim level across its compact van line-up, which includes the Peugeot Partner, Citroën Berlingo, Vauxhall Combo and Fiat Doblo

Stellantis Pro One has expanded its compact van line-up with the introduction of a new trim level in response to customer demand. ‘Plus’ trim builds on the generous standard specification of the entry-level trim, with new features bringing improved connectivity and practicality.

The group’s compact van line-up includes the Peugeot Partner – the UK’s favourite compact van in 2024 – Vauxhall Combo, Citroën Berlingo (which placed second and third in the segment, respectively) and Fiat Doblo.

Among the additional features offered with Plus trim is an enhanced infotainment system. In place of the standard smartphone station, there is a 10-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay™/Android Auto™ and natural voice recognition. In addition, the single passenger and solid bulkhead are replaced by a three-seat bench seat with a load-through bulkhead, offering greater practicality and increasing load volume to up to 4.4m3 There is also an electric park brake on all versions for extra ease of use.

This is on top of the standard specification included on the entry-level trim, which includes air conditioning, a six-way adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, cruise control with speed limiter and steering wheel mounted audio controls.

All brands offer an extensive suite of driver assistance and safety features, including rear parking sensors, lane keep assist, intelligent speed assistance, driver attention alert, automatic lights with high beam assist and advanced emergency braking system.

Both diesel and electric versions of the compact vans are available in two lengths and as a five-seat Crew Van.

All versions also come with a choice of diesel and electric powertrains. Featuring a 52kWh battery and 136PS (100kW) electric motor, the electric versions can travel up to 213 miles on a single charge (WLTP combined cycle) and can be recharged from 0-80% in 30 minutes at a 100kW public charging station.

The electric versions offer up to 4.4 cubic metres of storage space (the same as their combustion engine siblings), a best-in-class payload of 781kg, as well as an impressive towing capacity (braked) of 750kg.

Customers opting for a diesel model can choose between 100PS and 130PS versions of a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine. Plus trim is available exclusively with the 100PS version which is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox, while the more powerful 130PS version comes exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

For full pricing and specifications for each brand, please visit the following links:

Peugeot: PEUGEOT ANNOUNCES NEW ‘PROFESSIONAL PLUS’ TRIM LEVEL FOR PARTNER & E-PARTNER

Citroën: CITROEN EXPANDS SMALL VAN RANGE WITH NEW ‘ENTERPRISE PLUS’ TRIM LEVEL TO MEET PROFESSIONAL NEEDS

Vauxhall: VAUXHALL ADDS NEW ‘PRIME PLUS’ TRIM LEVEL TO COMBO AND COMBO ELECTRIC LINE-UP

Fiat Professional: FIAT PROFESSIONAL ENHANCES VAN RANGE WITH NEW ‘PLUS’ TRIM LEVEL

SOURCE: Stellantis