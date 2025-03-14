Stellantis Pro One and Iveco team up for the supply of two electric Iveco-branded vans

Stellantis Pro One and Iveco announced today a collaboration that provides for the European commercialisation of two 100% electric vehicles under the Iveco brand, produced by Stellantis Pro One

Stellantis Pro One, the Stellantis N.V. business unit dedicated to commercial vehicles, and Iveco, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. that designs, manufactures and markets light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, today announce the signing of agreements for the supply of two all-electric Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) to Iveco for the European market. They will be based on the Stellantis Pro One mid-size and large van all-electric platforms, ranging from 2.8 to 4.25 Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW).

Stellantis Pro One will manufacture the vans at its plants in Atessa (Italy), Gliwice (Poland) and Hordain (France) and deliver the vehicles to Iveco Group. The Group will then distribute the vehicles on the European market – including the United Kingdom – through its established sales and service channels.

With a GVW of respectively 2.8 to 3.1 tons and 3.5 to 4.25 tons, the two future Iveco vans will complement the brand’s battery electric offer for the European market and extend it into this lighter weight segment, providing customers with a broader choice of products to cover all applications. These vehicles expand and enhance Iveco’s LCV portfolio alongside the iconic eDaily, produced in Italy in the historic Iveco plant in Suzzara and electrified in the Brescia facility.

The two companies foresee the commercialisation of the new models by mid-2026, based on a ten-year supply. This represents a significant collaboration in the commercial vehicle sector, a commitment to the transition towards sustainable mobility with a long-term horizon.

Fundamental in Iveco’s choice of partner was the expertise of Stellantis Pro One and its commitment to making a substantial contribution to the reduction of carbon dioxide emissions.

Luca Sra, President, Truck Business Unit, Iveco Group, said: “We are excited to add two innovative and versatile battery electric vans to our Light Commercial Vehicle line-up, boosting our competitiveness in the van segment. By choosing to partner with Stellantis Pro One, we are leveraging the extensive know-how and strong presence in Italy and Europe that historically tie our companies. I am confident that this winning collaboration will benefit our European customers, in particular for the success of their last-mile logistics businesses.”

“We are proud to collaborate with an Italian and world-leading company like Iveco,” says Jean Philippe Imparato, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis for Enlarged Europe, “and this happened because we are European LCV market leaders thanks to our operational excellence, the quality of our products, and our ability to develop battery drive technology, which helps reduce polluting emissions and protect the environment.”

SOURCE: Iveco