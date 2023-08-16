Stellantis presents SUSTAINera at MEMA Sustainability Summit

Alison Jones, senior vice president, global circular economy, shares the 4R strategy – Reman, Repair, Reuse and Recycle – as a core pillar of Stellantis’ plan to achieve carbon net zero by 2038

Stellantis took center stage at the MEMA (Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association) Sustainability Summit on August 15 in Troy, Michigan. As a keynote speaker at the conference, titled “Sustainability: Competing in Today’s Environment,” Alison Jones, senior vice president, global circular economy, outlined how circular economy plays a key role in the organization’s Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, supporting the ambitious target of leading the industry to achieving carbon net zero by 2038.

In her presentation “SUSTAINera Circular Economy – Our Industrial and Innovative Scale Up,” Jones highlighted how SUSTAINera, the dedicated label representing the company’s circular economy activities that launched in October 2022, is expanding its rigorous approach based on the 4R strategy – Reman, Repair, Reuse and Recycle – to support the company’s carbon net zero targets and to deliver financial value to Stellantis and to its suppliers, customers and stakeholders.

SUSTAINera circular economy products and services provide savings of up to 80% of raw materials and 50% of non-emitted CO2 as compared to their equivalent new parts*. As a result, repairers and customers receive a sustainable and affordable solution, without compromising on quality while helping to preserve the environment through decreased waste, less use of our planet’s resources and reduced carbon footprint.

Remanufacturing (reman) is a key strategy of the SUSTAINera circular economy business as it pursues the objective of extending product lifespan and providing a sustainable addition in the aftersales spare parts market.

SUSTAINera reman parts provide the same performance and warranty conditions as new parts. The current global range has more than 13,000 part numbers in 37 product lines, including starters, alternators, clutches, turbochargers, injectors, brake calipers, electronic control modules, high-voltage battery packs, transmissions and engines.

For North America, a key focus for the next two years is the expansion of the current supplier footprint, extending existing product lines and developing new products, such as headlamps and taillamps, to accelerate the remanufacturing portfolio coverage.

Core return management is of strategic importance for any remanufacturing business, with a 95% return rate supporting long-term sustainability and waste elimination. Investments have been made to optimize Stellantis’ core closed-loop process through reverse logistics enhancements, driving sustainability by reducing transport CO2 emissions and improving customer service levels and time to market.

Currently, remanufacturing in North America makes up 72% of the circular economy business, with recycling and repair accounting for 28%. Worldwide SUSTAINera sales of remanufactured parts grew by 19% in 2022, on track to achieve the 2030 objective of more than €2 billion turnover, quadrupling revenues derived from extending product lifespan and increasing revenues from recycling tenfold compared to 2021. In parallel, within the scope of results derived from extending product lifespan, the reuse e-commerce business in Europe saw 108% sales growth in 2022.

Stellantis will expand this offer to North America, opening the e-commerce reuse channel in the U.S. by the end of 2023. The B-parts reuse business provides an online customer solution offering original multi-brand reused parts to B2C and B2B customers.

“Stellantis continues to expand its customer offering, worldwide infrastructure and innovative thinking, both in-house and with suppliers,” said Jones. “To achieve this, the circular economy team continues to search for proactive suppliers to expand and innovate the product range to offer a growing number of sustainable parts to customers and at the same time create new recycling opportunities for the development of a true closed-loop process. These are all paramount initiatives in our drive to achieve our Dare Forward 2030 ambitions.”

MEMA held its Sustainability Summit on August 15, 2023. For more event information, visit mema.org/sustainability.

*Source: Life-Cycle Assessment (LCA) Europe. Values are given for information only, corresponding to the main seller of the similar products, and determined according to a methodology approved by an independent company (Sphera).

SOURCE: Stellantis