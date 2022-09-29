Stellantis in Tychy celebrates the production of 12,500,000 vehicles

Today, the 12,500,000th vehicle left the assembly lines of the Stellantis vehicle plant in Tychy, Poland

Today, the 12,500,000th vehicle left the assembly lines of the Stellantis vehicle plant in Tychy, Poland. The unique jubilee car is a stunning two-tone Fiat 500 Dolcevita, equipped with a state-of-the-art hybrid propulsion system, which will go to a customer in Belgium.

Traditionally, the employees of the Tychy plant celebrate and single out on such occasions the cars produced straight before and after the jubilee car. The vehicle No. 12,499,999 was the elegant, Lancia Ypsilon Hybrid, which will go to the Italian market, while the +1 model, with the number 12,500,001, the feisty and sporty Abarth 695 Tributo 131 Rally and will travel to Germany.

“We are beating new records and it is all thanks to our beloved Fiat 500, because it is with the production of this model that our plant has reached such an impressive figure of 12,5 million. For years now, the Fiat 500 remains one of the most favorite vehicles for Europeans in the segment of small city cars. We are pleased that also in Poland our Fiat 500 dominates the sales rankings in its segment” – summed up the ceremony Tomasz Gębka, Stellantis Plant Manager in Tychy.

Tychy plant will soon start production of the all-new Jeep® Avenger, the first-ever fully electric Jeep SUV and the first electric vehicle produced in Poland for the mainstream market.

SOURCE: Stellantis