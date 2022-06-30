Stellantis announces investment and plans for Trenton, Michigan, engine complex

Stellantis today announced plans for the two facilities that comprise its engine complex in Trenton, Michigan, which will provide maximum flexibility for the operation

Stellantis today announced plans for the two facilities that comprise its engine complex in Trenton, Michigan, which will provide maximum flexibility for the operation.

The plan includes a $24.7 million investment to retool the south plant to be a flexible engine line, capable of producing the two variations of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine.

Following retooling, the Pentastar production line at the north plant will be decommissioned by the end of 2022 and all 3.6-liter engine production at the complex will be consolidated at the south facility.

First launched in 2011, the Pentastar engine quickly became the workhorse of the Chrysler, Jeep®, Dodge and Ram product lines, streamlining the company’s V-6 engine offerings from seven to one. Upgraded in 2016, the redesigned V-6 delivers improved fuel economy and performance over the original version of the same engine, which will continue to be produced through 2023. Production of the Pentastar upgrade in the south plant is expected to begin by the end of Q1 2023.

The north plant is expected to be repurposed for warehousing and other non-manufacturing opportunities.

SOURCE: Stellantis