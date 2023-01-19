Stellantis announces board composition change

Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or “Company”) today announced that Andrea Agnelli, a director of Stellantis nominated by Exor N.V. (“Exor”) and appointed on January 4, 2021 for the term of office of four years beginning on January 17, 2021, will resign from his position as member of the Board of Directors of Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (“Stellantis” or “Company”) today announced that Andrea Agnelli, a director of Stellantis nominated by Exor N.V. (“Exor”) and appointed on January 4, 2021 for the term of office of four years beginning on January 17, 2021, will resign from his position as member of the Board of Directors of Stellantis. The resignation will become effective at the closing of the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Stellantis (“AGM”).

Exor will designate the successor director for appointment at the AGM pursuant to and in accordance with Article 19.3 of the Company’s Articles of Association.

The Company expresses its deep gratitude to Andrea for his contribution during his many years of appreciated service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

