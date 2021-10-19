Stellantis and TheF Charging announce partnership to create new public charging network in Europe

The partnership aims at creating a European public charging network accessible to all electric vehicles, with exclusive conditions for Stellantis customers

A technological and commercial partnership

Stellantis (via FCA Italy S.p.A., with co-ordination by the e-Mobility Business Unit) and TheF Charging have announced the signing of a partnership agreement to create a European public charging network accessible to all electric vehicles, with exclusive conditions for Stellantis customers.

Objective: to create a vast European network

Autonomy and public charging are key enablers for the transition to a more sustainable mobility, by means of the widespread adoption of BEVs and PHEVs, in line with the “Fit for 55” package presented by the European Commission on 14 July 2021. The objectives of the package include 100% zero-emissions new cars from 2035 and the installation of public charging points at regular intervals.

With the aim of creating a vast European network to promote electric and electrified mobility, and with great attention to optimising the user experience, the two companies have therefore identified over 1,000 owners or operators of locations across the whole of Europe. Facilities will be built to fulfil customers’ main charging requirements: in city centres, at public institutions (e.g. hospitals and schools), at transport hubs (airports, railway stations, ports), at leisure amenities (sports and wellness centres, hotels, restaurants), and at retail outlets – a total of over 15,000 locations in Europe with 2 million parking spaces. These locations will form part of the charging network, to be jointly developed and promoted by Stellantis and TheF Charging until at least 2025. The network kick-off is expected in 2021 with the installation of the first quick charging stations in Italy, then the network will expand to the whole of Europe.

Under the co-operation agreement, Stellantis and TheF Charging will also be pursuing the goal of creating a charging network that offers carbon-free energy, with the ambition to extend this approach to the entire value chain.

Complementary to the Atlante project

The collaboration with TheF Charging forms part of the Stellantis group’s broader strategy, announced on EV Day on 8 July. The strategy is aimed at promoting and simplifying e-mobility anywhere in the world, by means of a full range of charging solutions for individual, corporate and fleet clients to manage electrified vehicles. Specifically, the agreement between Stellantis and TheF Charging is designed to complement the Atlante project. Atlante came about as a result of the partnership between Stellantis and NHOA, intended as a commitment to create the largest fast charging network in Southern Europe.

In this regard, the partnership between Stellantis and TheF Charging will also involve as a potential hardware provider Free2Move eSolutions, the Stellantis-NHOA joint venture focused on offering e-mobility products and services.

Constantly evolving services

The agreement between Stellantis and TheF Charging also states that the two companies will constantly co-operate to update the services offered by the charging network, pooling their know-how to define charging solutions and energy services customised according to the business managed in the locations that will host the network.

The ecosystem

In their development of these services, Stellantis and TheF Charging will actively involve the customers, owners and operators of the locations selected, to define tailor-made solutions for each type of location and clientele. The goal is to create a widespread ecosystem at a European level, to guarantee constant customer satisfaction, based on a straightforward and intuitive charging experience.

“Stellantis is working on creating strategic collaborations to disseminate e-mobility, thus leveraging not only the internal skills but also the partners’ specialisations, in order to accelerate the introduction to the market of new technologies in step with the times”, stated Anne-Lise Richard, Head of the e-Mobility Global Business Unit at Stellantis. “The partnership between Stellantis and TheF Charging fits into this framework with a clear objective: to guarantee the presence of charge points in strategic European locations, and to offer the best possible charging experience over time”, she continued.

“The partnership with Stellantis gives further impulse to the creation of our charging network around Europe”, explained Federico Fea, CEO of TheF Charging. He went on: “This technological and commercial collaboration will generate benefits along the entire value chain: from our customers, whether or not they drive a Stellantis vehicle, who will be able to take advantage of innovative services in line with the individual’s specific requirements, to the owners of the locations that will host our network. The latter will be able to count on a greater influx of high-value customers and on an outstanding partnership based on transparency, personalised services and collaboration”.

