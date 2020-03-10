Stefan Buchner retires after 35 years at Daimler

Stefan Buchner (60), Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks, will retire on September 30, 2020 after approximately 35 years in a wide variety of management positions. He has been Head of Mercedes-Benz Trucks worldwide since January 2013.

“At the beginning of a new decade in my life, I have made the personal decision to retire,” said Stefan Buchner. “I would like to thank all of my colleagues for the excellent collaboration and many special moments in more than three decades – above all the successful premiere of the new Actros at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show in 2018. We at Mercedes-Benz Trucks have achieved a lot in recent years, but there is still a lot to do. The latest structural measures have laid the foundation stone,” Buchner continued.

“As a longstanding Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Trucks, Stefan Buchner has made significant contributions to the successful development of our company. This includes the creation of a worldwide organization for the powertrain of our trucks, which is so important for our competitive advantage, as well as important structural and strategic changes at Mercedes-Benz Trucks. On behalf of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board, I would like to thank Stefan Buchner very much for his many years of service to our company. We wish him all the best for his time after Daimler,” said Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG.

“Stefan Buchner will remain on board until and including the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show, which is very important for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, so we can take our time to make the best possible succession decision, thus also initiating a generational change in the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG. Additionally, the period offers sufficient opportunity for an orderly transition,” Daum continued.

Approximately 35 years in various corporate functions

Stefan Buchner has been a Member of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG since November 2019 and has been responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks Region Europe and Latin America since 2013. After an apprenticeship as a communications equipment mechanic with German Federal Railways, Stefan Buchner studied industrial engineering at Esslingen University of Applied Sciences. Since 1986, he has held various management positions at Daimler-Benz AG in the areas of procurement and strategy. He gained International experience as Head of Global Procurement and Supply at Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan. Upon his return to Germany, he was made Head of Procurement Daimler Trucks and Daimler Buses. Since 2010, he has also been responsible for Global Powertrain (worldwide production of major components) and Production Planning.

SOURCE: Daimler