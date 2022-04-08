Statement by Mitsubishi Motors Corporation on production in Russia

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has stopped production at its Kaluga plant in Russia until further notice. Due to the logistical difficulties, vehicle exports and parts supply to Russia have been suspended since March.
SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors
