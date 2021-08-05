Start of Sales: FUSO introduces all-new Canter in Europe. Major updates in design, safety and comfort

Daimler Trucks’ subsidiary FUSO, one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, announces the start of sales of the new FUSO Canter light-duty truck in Europe

Daimler Trucks’ subsidiary FUSO, one of Asia’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, announces the start of sales of the new FUSO Canter light-duty truck in Europe. The new model, which comes with an eye-catching redesigned cabin, as well as improvements in safety and comfort will be available through the FUSO retail network across Europe from August 2021 onwards.

Since decades, the FUSO Canter is an international hit in the light-duty truck segment due to its class leading turning circle, payload and excellent versatility. Since its market launch in 1963, over 4.5 million FUSO Canter have been produced worldwide. Like its predecessor, the new FUSO Canter is available in five weight classes (3.5t to 8.55t), six wheelbases (2,500 mm to 4,750 mm), three engine output variants (130 hp to 175 hp) and three cabin variants (standard (1.7m width), comfort (2.0m) and crewcab (2.0m)). New is that FUSO now also offers the 3.5t Canter with an S cabin in all right-hand drive markets and improves body-builder friendliness with a new wheelbase of 3,400 mm for the 3S models. With the newly developed compact exhaust system the new FUSO Canter meets the EURO VI – STEP E emission norm.

Advanced Design

The new Canter also features a redesigned front face that combines historical brand design cues with a modern design language, connecting form to the functionality of a solid light-duty truck. It also reflects FUSO’s Black Belt design identity, which runs through other vehicles of the Japanese brand’s product range. The sleek lines of the cabin integrate modern LED headlights (optional) and represent both a technological and conceptual update after ten years.

Advanced Safety

The new Canter can now be ordered with the advanced safety feature Sideguard Assist®. This system detects moving vulnerable road users on the passenger side of the truck through radar sensors. This safety feature emits alerts whenever it detects any risk of collision when the driver is steering towards the passenger side or has turned on the passenger side turn signal. In addition to the Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP®) and Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) already included in the previous model, the newly installed Sideguard Assist enables additional safety support. Further safety improvements include the optional LED headlights with 30% better visibility, a new Autolight function, as well as a reinforced rear underrun protection minimizing the impact in the event of an accident.

Advanced Comfort

Over the past decades, FUSO has made continuous improvements to its light-duty truck in order to cater to customer needs. Thanks to improved noise insulation, the new Canter has an impressively low interior noise level. The spacious cab with good all-around visibility allows the driver to manoeuvre easily in the city. The Canter’s low entry height and easy cross-cab access is designed to support truck drivers – especially in the distribution business.

This new generation of the Canter, with its upgraded design, advanced safety features, and improved comfort, now aims to bring a new level of quality and efficiency onto European roads. Start of Production at the European FUSO plant in Tramagal, Portugal, is set for December 2021.

SOURCE: Daimler