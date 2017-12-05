Ssangyong charts in the satisfaction stakes

Korean 4×4 specialist car company, SsangYong, has been ranked third in the HonestJohn.co.uk Satisfaction Index, just behind Lexus and Jaguar and ahead of Skoda, Porsche and Suzuki.

HonestJohn.co.uk Satisfaction Index 2017

SsangYong Tivoli SUV SsangYong Tivoli XLV SUV SsangYong Korando SUV SsangYong Rexton 4×4 SsangYong Turismo MPV SsangYong Musso 1 tonne pick-up

HonestJohn.co.uk was clearly impressed with the result, saying “It’s a mightily impressive result for the brand and shows just how far it has come in the past few years. It’s been helped by some very good models like the Tivoli plus a five-year unlimited mileage warranty across its range.”

Furthermore, the SsangYong Korando also achieved a tremendous third position in the ‘Top 10’ of Best Crossovers, prompting the website to say: “We probably weren’t alone in not expecting to see a SsangYong this high in the ratings. Yet here it is outperforming far more expensive cars.

HonestJohn.co.uk – Top 10 Best Crossovers

“While it majors on value for money, space and a strong warranty, its owners have also rated it very highly for its ride comfort, ease of driving and the performance. With excellent scores for practicality and safety, the Korando has many satisfied owners.”

Meanwhile, What Car? found that SsangYong dealers performed especially well recently, listing the brand sixth in its 2017 Servicing Satisfaction survey designed to reveal the brands that are trusted to deliver quality work and not leave customers underserved or overcharged. And when it came to the attitude of dealer staff, SsangYong was best, achieving what was described as “an almost perfect score”, with “staff working for this Korean brand as experts at keeping owners happy.”

2017 What Car? Servicing Satisfaction Survey

Commented Steve Gray, marketing and communications director at SsangYong Motor UK, “Third party endorsement is impossible to buy, so when our customers start saying how much they like our cars and the service they receive from our dealers, we are naturally thrilled.

“We know SsangYong owners to be especially loyal to the brand from the large number who return to buy another car from us, but such independent surveys are testament to the hard work being done by everyone involved, from the factory in Korea to the dealer forecourts around the country.”

