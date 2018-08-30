SSAB issues bonds amounting EUR 150m

SSAB issues bonds amounting to EUR 150m with a tenor of 5 years for general corporate purposes.

SSAB AB (publ) has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in the total amount of EUR 150m under its EUR 2 bn EMTN programme dated 18 May 2018. The bonds have a tenor of 5 years and a fixed coupon of 2.875%. The transaction generated strong interest from investors and the issue was oversubscribed.

The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

– We are very pleased with the strong interest seen from investors. The fact that the bond was oversubscribed shows that there is both strong interest and trust in SSAB. The bond proceeds will be used to repay coming maturities and we follow our strategy to deleverage and increase the maturity of the remaining debt, says Håkan Folin, CFO of SSAB.

