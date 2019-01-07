Automotive World has published a new report about the evolution of mobility.

The 2019 edition of ‘What is the future of mobility?’ explores the ways in which changes in communication and propulsion technology, as well as new business models and changing emissions and safety requirements are affecting the ways in which people and goods move and are moved around.

This Automotive World report considers some of the most exciting changes taking place in the automotive industry. The range of topics covered includes automaker portfolio adjustments, the industry’s transition to mobility services, the evolution of the supplier base, changes in trucks and trucking, and the prospect of an entirely new form of mobility in the shape of hyperloop.

‘Special report: What is the future of mobility?’ https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-what-is-the-future-of-mobility/ is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

In this report:

Executive summary

Mobility’s second great inflection is about much more than cars

Farewell to the sedan? Detroit doubles down on megatrends

Ford’s Chariot grows from moving people to serving people

Trucking prepares for the cab of the future

Digital load matching is vital for the future of freight

Preparation for a connected, autonomous future must start now

New Tier 0.5 suppliers could unlock the future of mobility

Connectivity and autonomy are creating new revenue streams

The future of transportation is multi-modal

Hyperloop by 2021? Confidence high among key players

‘Special report: What is the future of mobility?’ provides insight from a range of leading delivery stakeholders and experts, including:

Accenture

Capgemini

Chariot (Ford Smart Mobility)

Cubic Transportation Systems

Daimler

Frost & Sullivan

FTR

KPMG

McKinsey & Company

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/research/special-report-what-is-the-future-of-mobility/