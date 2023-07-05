Solaris secures an impressive order for 98 electric buses for Cagliari, Sardinia

CTM Cagliari, the public transportation operator in Sardinia, has selected Solaris as the supplier for 98 electric buses of the Urbino electric model

CTM Cagliari, the public transportation operator in Sardinia, has selected Solaris as the supplier for 98 electric buses of the Urbino electric model. The order includes 80 units of twelve-meter vehicles and 18 units of articulated buses. This contract is part of a framework agreement signed in 2023 with Consip S.p.A., a joint-stock company. Under this agreement, public transport companies can order vehicles directly or conduct tenders with selected suppliers. The modern, zero-emission buses will serve the transportation needs of Cagliari, with deliveries scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

Consip S.p.A. Roma, the central purchasing agency in Italy, has placed an order for 98 Solaris electric buses. Among them, 80 are Urbino 12 electric models, and 18 are articulated buses. The vehicles will be delivered to CTM Cagliari, the company managing urban transport in the capital of Sardinia, in 2024 and 2025. Solaris vehicles have already been serving traffic in Cagliari since 2010, including trolleybuses. It is worth mentioning that the manufacturer is currently fulfilling another contract for the CTM operator – for the delivery of 18 electric buses that will join the city fleet in July of this year.

“We are thrilled by the news of CTM Cagliari’s another ambitious investment in e-mobility. We are delighted to be part of this wonderful green transformation in the city’s transport and to provide emission-free and environmentally friendly buses to this Mediterranean gem. We are proud of the trust placed in us and excited to join this groundbreaking project,” said Olivier Michard, Solaris Board Member responsible for sales, marketing, and after-sales support.

The Urbino electric buses that will roam the roads of Sardinia will be powered by energy from Solaris High Energy batteries. The 12-meter models will feature energy storage systems with a total capacity of over 350 kWh, while the articulated buses will have batteries with capacity over 400 kWh. These batteries will enable the vehicles to achieve significant ranges, and rapid charging using pantographs will ensure full-day operation on the routes. At night, the buses will be charged in the depot using a standard plug-in connector, ensuring they are ready for further service the next day.

Solaris already has over 1,600 vehicles driving on Italian roads. Nearly one-third of them are zero-emission buses, powered by batteries, hydrogen fuel cells, or through trolleybus systems. Solaris is a leading European manufacturer of e-mobility solutions for public transport. Thanks to the environmentally conscious purchasing decisions of Italian carriers, this market is experiencing rapid growth and becoming a key player in the transition towards green mobility. Today, Solaris is the primary supplier of zero-emission public transport vehicles in Italy.

SOURCE: Solaris