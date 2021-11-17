SoftBank Corp. and Honda start use case verification of technologies to reduce collisions involving pedestrians and vehicles using 5G SA and cellular V2X

In an environment where a pedestrian cannot be seen from the moving vehicle due to obstacles such as parked cars along roadsides, the vehicle checks with mobile devices and other vehicles nearby about the presence or absence of a pedestrian in an area with poor visibility.

If there is a pedestrian present, the system notifies the pedestrian of the approaching vehicle and also notifies the vehicle of the pedestrian from the pedestrian’s mobile device. When there is a second vehicle in a position to see the pedestrian that is in the area with poor visibility, that vehicle notifies the other vehicle of the pedestrian. These high-speed data communications between the moving vehicle, pedestrians, and other vehicles will help prevent collisions.

Use case 3: Reduce collisions involving pedestrians by sharing information about areas not visible to vehicles