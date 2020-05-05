SMMT: Record -97.3% fall for UK new car market in April as coronavirus shuts showrooms

UK new car registrations declined -97.3% in April, according to figures published today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). This marked a record low for the new car market as the coronavirus pandemic forced the nation into lockdown for the entire month, with showrooms closed and car buyers housebound. 1

Just 4,321 new cars were registered in the month, some 156,743 fewer than in April 2019, with many delivered to key workers and front line public services and companies. The decline was the steepest of modern times, and is in line with similar falls across Europe, with France -88.8% down and the Italian market falling.

SOURCE: SMMT