SMMT: November new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for November pre-registrations in the UK new car market

   December 23, 2020

Today, SMMT released figures for November pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in November 2020 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis. 

Issued by SMMT on 23 December 2020

Make % Total 2019 Market Volume Disposed Gross Revenue
AUDI 6.01% 7 £224,900.00
BMW 7.34% 0 £0.00
CITROEN 2.20% 0 £0.00
DACIA 1.34% 0 £0.00
FIAT 1.29% 0 £0.00
FORD 10.22% 0 £0.00
HONDA 1.90% 0 £0.00
HYUNDAI 3.60% 0 £0.00
JAGUAR 1.56% 0 £0.00
KIA 4.21% 0 £0.00
LAND ROVER 3.31% 0 £0.00
MAZDA 1.74% 0 £0.00
MERCEDES 7.43% 0 £0.00
MINI 2.81% 0 £0.00
NISSAN 4.00% 0 £0.00
PEUGEOT 3.50% 0 £0.00
RENAULT 2.56% 5 £82,779.00
SEAT 2.98% 9 £174,501.00
SKODA 3.25% 0 £0.00
SUZUKI 1.52% 0 £0.00
TOYOTA 4.55% 0 £0.00
VAUXHALL 6.92% 0 £0.00
VOLKSWAGEN 8.69% 3 £92,990.00
VOLVO 2.43% 0 £0.00
TOTAL               0.94                  24 £575,170.00

SOURCE: SMMT

