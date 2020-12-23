SMMT: November new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for November pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in November 2020 that were defined as pre-registrations.
The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.
Issued by SMMT on 23 December 2020
|Make
|% Total 2019 Market
|Volume Disposed
|Gross Revenue
|AUDI
|6.01%
|7
|£224,900.00
|BMW
|7.34%
|0
|£0.00
|CITROEN
|2.20%
|0
|£0.00
|DACIA
|1.34%
|0
|£0.00
|FIAT
|1.29%
|0
|£0.00
|FORD
|10.22%
|0
|£0.00
|HONDA
|1.90%
|0
|£0.00
|HYUNDAI
|3.60%
|0
|£0.00
|JAGUAR
|1.56%
|0
|£0.00
|KIA
|4.21%
|0
|£0.00
|LAND ROVER
|3.31%
|0
|£0.00
|MAZDA
|1.74%
|0
|£0.00
|MERCEDES
|7.43%
|0
|£0.00
|MINI
|2.81%
|0
|£0.00
|NISSAN
|4.00%
|0
|£0.00
|PEUGEOT
|3.50%
|0
|£0.00
|RENAULT
|2.56%
|5
|£82,779.00
|SEAT
|2.98%
|9
|£174,501.00
|SKODA
|3.25%
|0
|£0.00
|SUZUKI
|1.52%
|0
|£0.00
|TOYOTA
|4.55%
|0
|£0.00
|VAUXHALL
|6.92%
|0
|£0.00
|VOLKSWAGEN
|8.69%
|3
|£92,990.00
|VOLVO
|2.43%
|0
|£0.00
|TOTAL
|0.94
|24
|£575,170.00
SOURCE: SMMT