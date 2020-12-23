SMMT: November new car pre-registration figures

Today, SMMT released figures for November pre-registrations in the UK new car market. The data shows the number of cars disposed of by vehicle manufacturers in November 2020 that were defined as pre-registrations.

The Supply of New Cars Order 2000 requires motor manufacturers to publish the number of pre-registered cars supplied and the gross income received by suppliers from selling those pre-registered cars. This information is published on a monthly basis.

Issued by SMMT on 23 December 2020

Make % Total 2019 Market Volume Disposed Gross Revenue AUDI 6.01% 7 £224,900.00 BMW 7.34% 0 £0.00 CITROEN 2.20% 0 £0.00 DACIA 1.34% 0 £0.00 FIAT 1.29% 0 £0.00 FORD 10.22% 0 £0.00 HONDA 1.90% 0 £0.00 HYUNDAI 3.60% 0 £0.00 JAGUAR 1.56% 0 £0.00 KIA 4.21% 0 £0.00 LAND ROVER 3.31% 0 £0.00 MAZDA 1.74% 0 £0.00 MERCEDES 7.43% 0 £0.00 MINI 2.81% 0 £0.00 NISSAN 4.00% 0 £0.00 PEUGEOT 3.50% 0 £0.00 RENAULT 2.56% 5 £82,779.00 SEAT 2.98% 9 £174,501.00 SKODA 3.25% 0 £0.00 SUZUKI 1.52% 0 £0.00 TOYOTA 4.55% 0 £0.00 VAUXHALL 6.92% 0 £0.00 VOLKSWAGEN 8.69% 3 £92,990.00 VOLVO 2.43% 0 £0.00 TOTAL 0.94 24 £575,170.00

SOURCE: SMMT