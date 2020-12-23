SMMT: British engine production falls -8.2% in November

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,
The eleventh consecutive month of decline for UK engine production is extremely concerning, and while the coronavirus pandemic has been the overriding cause, a lack of clarity on trade with the EU and other markets has also played a role. With now just nine days until the end of the transition period, we urgently need a deal agreed that guarantees tariff-free trade for all automotive goods from day one. Without it, recovery in 2021 will be nigh on impossible, with severe consequences for the sector, jobs and the wider economy.
SOURCE: SMMT