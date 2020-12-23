SMMT: British engine production falls -8.2% in November

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said,

The eleventh consecutive month of decline for UK engine production is extremely concerning, and while the coronavirus pandemic has been the overriding cause, a lack of clarity on trade with the EU and other markets has also played a role. With now just nine days until the end of the transition period, we urgently need a deal agreed that guarantees tariff-free trade for all automotive goods from day one. Without it, recovery in 2021 will be nigh on impossible, with severe consequences for the sector, jobs and the wider economy.