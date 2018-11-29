SMMT announces new President

The 81st President of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will be Dr George Gillespie OBE, Executive Vice President, HORIBA Automotive Test Systems (ATS). The announcement was made last night at SMMT’s Annual Dinner, which took place in central London. Dr Gillespie takes office from 1 January 2019, replacing Tony Walker CBE DL, Managing Director, Toyota Motor Europe – London Office, who steps down at the end of this year after completing the post’s two year tenure.

Dr Gillespie has some 25 years’ international experience in the automotive and marine sectors, having previously held senior roles with Ricardo plc and Schenck AG. He joined MIRA in 2009 as CEO, growing the business internationally and leading its sale in 2015 to HORIBA Japan. Today, HORIBA MIRA is one of the leading global providers of engineering, research, development and testing services to the automotive industry.

In addition to his work as head of the company’s Automotive Test Systems division, Dr Gillespie is Chair of the Intelligent Connected Vehicles Group within the Automotive Council, where he leads activities relating to intelligent and connected vehicles. He has a PhD from Queen’s University, Belfast, for research into low emission engines and is a Fellow of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers.

Dr George Gillespie OBE said, “I am extremely honoured to accept the appointment as President of SMMT. It is a pivotal time in our industry to be taking on this role – not only is the global automotive industry undergoing huge amounts of technological change but we have the unique challenges of Brexit and improving air quality to address at the same time. My priority will be to support the excellent team here at SMMT, ensuring we continue to lead at the forefront of the industry on all of these challenges and opportunities.

“I would like to congratulate Tony Walker on his successful tenure as President and thank him for his strong support as I take on this position.”

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “The role of SMMT President has a long, prestigious history and we are pleased to welcome Dr Gillespie to be its latest custodian. His wide range of industry knowledge will be vital as the sector experiences some of the greatest changes it has ever faced. I’d like to thank outgoing President Tony Walker for his hard work and dedication to SMMT, his leadership has been pivotal in ensuring the automotive industry voice is heard and he leaves the organisation well positioned to face the challenges ahead.”

SOURCE: SMMT