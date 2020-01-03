Smart Eye integrates the future in today’s cars through eye tracking and AI at CES® 2020

With 20 years of experience, 56 design wins and six car models on the road, Smart Eye is the leader in eye tracking solutions for the automotive industry. At CES, we will showcase our next generation of eye tracking technology featuring not only drowsy and distracted driver detection, but also face ID and face expression for emotion detection. Smart Eye is connecting car and driver for a safer journey today and paving the way for autonomous cars tomorrow.

To extend the intelligence to the entire cabin, Smart Eye is introducing interior sensing. Tomorrow’s cars will be able to identify people, pets and everyday objects for an enhanced passenger experience. This enables future safety and convenience features such as checking passenger position before air bag deployment, intuitive entertainment interfaces, in-car deliveries and preventing sleeping children from being left behind.

Finally – in a vehicle environment – we will showcase how the sum of the whole is bigger than the parts. By integrating DMS and Interior Sensing, our technology will be able to do more with less. Our algorithms are developed to run on many platforms, and can make full use of the car’s existing infrastructure. A robust, scalable and cost-efficient solution built on 20 years of automotive experience.

” We are excited to host our first exhibit at CES® 2020 and are bringing groundbreaking technology in the area of vehicle safety and convenience. Our DMS is reaching mass market vehicles and we continue to see further with new technologies that extend into the cabin to provide deep learning AI inference applications,” says Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye.

Today Smart Eye’s technology is primarily used to enhance critical safety applications through driver monitoring systems, a vital prerequisite on the way towards fully autonomous cars. Tomorrow’s cabin sensing features will include detection of occupants, safety belt status and forgotten objects, and other extended functionality. This view of what is happening inside the vehicle can ultimately help the car to seamlessly transfer control of the vehicle to an awake and able driver, call for help in a medical emergency, or simply offer to play the perfect song for the moment.

