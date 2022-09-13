Smart Eye and OMNIVISION announce next generation automotive interior sensing solution that satisfies GSR and Euro NCAP requirements

The partners progress their longstanding collaboration by presenting the leading edge of in-cabin sensing technologies at AutoSens Brussels 2022

Smart Eye AB, the global leader in interior sensing AI and driver monitoring system (DMS) software for the automotive industry, and OMNIVISION, a leading global developer of semiconductor solutions, including advanced digital imaging, analog and touch & display technology, today announced their combined solution for unparalleled accuracy in automotive interior sensing. This solution will be demonstrated at AutoSens Brussels, September 12-14, 2022.

The solution pairs Smart Eye’s world-leading algorithms for interior sensing AI and OMNIVISION’s next generation RGB‑IR BSI global shutter (GS) sensor for in-cabin and occupant monitoring systems (IMS and OMS). It provides automotive OEMs with optimal interior sensing functions that are fully compliant with General Safety Regulations (GSR) and Euro New Car Assessment Programme (NCAP) requirements.

OMNIVISION’s GS sensor has the smallest 2.2‑micron pixel and highest 940 nm near-infrared (NIR) sensitivity in its class. It offers state-of-the-art performance, enabling single-LED designs, instead of 2 to 4 LEDs, reducing power consumption, size and cost. Glow is also minimized due to OMNIVISION’s groundbreaking Nyxel® NIR technology, which uses novel silicon semiconductor architectures and processes to achieve the world’s highest quantum efficiency for DMS of 36% at the invisible 940 nm NIR light wavelength, providing the clearest driver images for use by AI software algorithms. In addition, the small pixel and a‑CSP™ package further reduce camera module size. Coupled with Smart Eye’s new and enhanced interior sensing algorithms, it can deliver a complete, seamless solution for automotive OEMs.

“Interior sensing requires sensors that offer high-end performance in complex environments,” said Detlef Wilke, VP of Automotive Solutions at Smart Eye. “As the next generation of cars are brought to higher levels of autonomy, the innovative interior sensing capabilities enabled by these advanced technologies will be in high demand from automotive OEMs. This longstanding partnership with OMNIVISION positions us to meet the needs of the industry both today, and in the future.”

“GSR and Euro NCAP regulations will put added requirements on sensing capabilities for IMS, DMS and OMS,” said Andy Hanvey, director of automotive marketing at OMNIVISION. “The next generation pixel meets these requirements and only requires 1 LED. When combined with Smart Eye’s cutting-edge algorithm, this is a compelling solution for automotive OEMs.”

