ŠKODA Storyboard provides information: How to protect yourself from coronavirus in the car

The order of the day is: stay at home whenever possible. But right now, many people are dependent on the car, for example, because they provide mobile care or work in the service sector or because they need to go shopping for neighbours and friends who rely on others. On the ŠKODA Storyboard you will find an overview of what you should pay particular attention to in the car right now and how you can protect yourself as much as possible.

For many people who need to be on the road these days, the car can be seen as a ‘safe haven’ of mobility. Unlike public transport, the car gives us the possibility to limit contact with our fellow human beings, and thus supposedly create the best conditions to protect ourselves against the virus.

Nevertheless, there are contact points on and in your car that you should be thoroughly disinfecting regularly to reduce the risk of infection further, such as door handles, door frames, the steering wheel and the gear stick. One other practical tip: the first aid kit in your car may also include a face mask, which is mandatory first-aid equipment in many European countries.

In a comprehensive article on the ŠKODA Storyboard, we have gathered detailed background information and tips from ŠKODA’s occupational physician Jana Parmová. It explains what you should pay particular attention to at the moment. In addition, the service feature addresses the questions of what to do when refuelling or why you should clean the air conditioning system right now and which tools can be used to do this easily at home.

The most important advice contained in the article is also included as a printable checklist.

SOURCE: ŠKODA