ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV: sustainable yet sporty

ŠKODA is offering a model from its RS family with plug-in-hybrid drive for the first time. The new ŠKODA OCTAVIA RS iV has been fitted with a 1.4 TSI petrol engine and an 85-kW electric motor delivering a combined power output of 180 kW (245 PS). Featuring black details on the bodywork, the OCTAVIA RS iV can immediately be recognised as sporty top-of-the-range variant of ŠKODA’s bestseller, now in its fourth generation. The Czech car manufacturer will offer the new OCTAVIA in three other electrified versions as well. The OCTAVIA iV is a plug-in hybrid delivering 150 kW (204 PS) and is available in the Ambition and Style trims. Two e-TEC variants producing 81 kW (110 PS) and 110 kW (150 PS) make use of mild hybrid technology for the first time at ŠKODA.

Christian Strube, ŠKODA Board Member for Technical Development, said, “By introducing the OCTAVIA RS iV, we are starting a new chapter in the success story of our RS portfolio. We are using plug-in-hybrid drive in a sporty top-of-the-range model for the first time. In the new OCTAVIA RS iV, this both increases performance and reduces fuel consumption as well as CO² emissions.”

ŠKODA has fitted the OCTAVIA RS iV with a 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and an 85-kW electric motor. Together, they have a combined power output of 180 kW (245 PS) and offer a maximum torque of 400 Nm, which is transferred to the front wheels via a 6-speed DSG. The car’s CO² emissions are approximately 30 g/km in the WLTP cycle*, meaning it already complies with the new, stricter EU6d emissions standard for all newly registered vehicles in the EU, which will come into force from 1 January 2021.

The high-voltage lithium-ion battery has a capacity of 37 Ah equating to 13 kWh, thereby giving the car an all-electric range of up to 60 km in the WLTP cycle*. As the 330 Nm of torque provided by the electric motor are available straight away, the RS iV can pull away quickly. In Sport mode, which allows drivers to make use of the car’s full power output, the OCTAVIA RS iV accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. Its top speed is 225 km/h. The progressive steering that comes as standard and dynamic tuning of the sports suspension that is typical for the RS range cater to energetic driving styles.

