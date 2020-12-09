ŠKODA is the Superb choice for families at the DrivingElectric Awards 2021

The ŠKODA Superb iV marked the start of a new era for ŠKODA when it launched earlier this year, and the brand’s flagship model has been recognised once again as one of the very best plug-in hybrid cars, this time at the DrivingElectric awards 2021.

The DrivingElectric awards comprises 17 categories, and the Superb iV was named the winner of the Best Family Plug-in Hybrid award. Commenting on the win, DrivingElectric editor, Richard Ingram, said: “The ŠKODA Superb is an impressive and accomplished car in all respects, so it’s no surprise that the recently introduced petrol-electric plug-in hybrid version has scooped this award.

“The Superb’s existing plus points, such as acres of interior space, a cavernous boot, smart yet understated looks and a smooth ride, become even more appealing when they’re combined with the refinement and ultra-low running costs of a plug-in.”

ŠKODA’s flagship continues its run of excellence since its update last year, adding another accolade to its trophy collection. The Superb iV is available in four trims in both hatch and estate body styles and combines a turbocharged 1.4-litre TSI petrol engine and 85kW electric motor, delivering a total performance of 218PS. Adding to its appeal is its low running costs, with a zero-emission drive up to 37 miles – more than covering the average daily commute – the Superb iV can travel up to 578 miles on a single full tank and a fully charged battery when in hybrid mode.

DrivingElectric is part of the Dennis Publishing automotive portfolio, and specialises in news and reviews for electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars. The DrivingElectric awards recognise the best electrified cars on the market today.

SOURCE: ŠKODA