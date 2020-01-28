ŠKODA is expanding access to Connect services

ŠKODA Connect can now also be used via Google Home and enables data and information about a ŠKODA vehicle to be queried in English. The Czech brand has also expanded the functions of ŠKODA Connect Alexa Skill. In addition, the latest version of the Amazon voice assistant Alexa Skill can call up information specific to electric vehicles. In all ŠKODA iV models, Alexa now understands English, French and German as well as Spanish and Italian.

Intelligent voice assistants, such as Google Home and Amazon Alexa, are becoming increasingly popular and make everyday life easier. ŠKODA has taken this into account with ŠKODA Connect Amazon Skill and the new Google Home ŠKODA Connect Action and extended new functions. With both voice assistants, the current parking location and vehicle data can be accessed easily and conveniently from home via ŠKODA Connect.

Remote vehicle unlocking and status query via Google Home

With the first version of the new Google Home ŠKODA Connect Action, it will initially be possible to access information and control the vehicle remotely in English – other languages will be available soon. The voice assistant can, for example, communicate the vehicle and engine type as well as the current vehicle status and submit a vehicle status report. Google Home can inform users of the oil level and the next dates for an oil change and inspection, as well as the current fuel level and driving range. Driving data such as distance travelled, average fuel consumption and speed and mileage can be accessed, as well as the last parking location. The voice assistant can also advise whether all the windows and doors are closed, the lights are off and the ŠKODA vehicle is locked.

New languages for Alexa Skill and new functions for voice assistants

After updating to the latest version, the voice assistant ŠKODA Connect Alexa Skill, which was introduced in 2018, now understands questions in five languages in all ŠKODA models: in addition to English, French and German, it can now also communicate in Spanish and Italian. In the all-electric ŠKODA CITIGOᵉ iV and the ŠKODA SUPERB iV with plug-in hybrid drive, voice assistants can be used to query the current status of the lithium-ion battery as well as the charge level and the corresponding electrical range. The air conditioning or heating can also be controlled by voice command before a journey. In addition, charging can be started or stopped remotely.

SOURCE: ŠKODA