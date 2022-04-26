Škoda Auto resumes production of the Škoda ENYAQ iV

After several weeks’ downtime, Škoda Auto has resumed production of the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV

After several weeks’ downtime, Škoda Auto has resumed production of the Škoda ENYAQ iV. Initially, around 1,000 units per week will run off the production line, and capacity will gradually be increased. The reason for the production shutdown was supply bottlenecks for cable harnesses from Ukraine.

Škoda Auto is ramping up production of its all-electric SUV ENYAQ iV at the main plant in Mladá Boleslav. Production was suspended for several weeks due to supply bottlenecks for cable harnesses.

The manufacturer has now managed to restore the supply of the essential components, enabling production to be restarted. Škoda Auto’s long-term goal is to maintain full production capacity. However, this is dependent on the availability of specific parts, and it is currently not possible to make predictions about the supply chains.

Around 1,000 ENYAQ iVs per week can be produced now that production has resumed, and capacity will gradually be increased over a two-month period. In the long term, the plant in Mladá Boleslav will be producing up to 370 ENYAQ iVs and ENYAQ COUPÉ iVs per day.

The first all-electric Škoda SUV represents the Czech carmaker’s biggest step to date in implementing its electromobility strategy. The ENYAQ iV is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB). It is built at Škoda’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav, making it the only MEB model in Europe to be manufactured outside Germany. The company converted an existing production line to manufacture the ENYAQ iV, expanding it to handle MEB vehicles. This makes it possible to produce models based on the MEB and the MQB (Modular Transverse Toolkit) alongside each other – the only European plant in the Volkswagen Group capable of doing so. In addition to the all-electric SUV, the best-selling OCTAVIA is also produced there.

SOURCE: Škoda