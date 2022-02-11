ŠKODA AUTO receives two BrandEx Awards for the ŠKODA FABIA’s world premiere

Awards received in ‘Best Digital Architecture’ and ‘Best Execution of an Event’ categories

On Thursday, ŠKODA AUTO won two BrandEx awards at the International Festival of Brand Experience for its digital world premiere of the fourth-generation FABIA. At the event, which was also hosted online, the jury members presented the Czech carmaker’s communications team and the German agency Schachzug with a gold award in the ‘Best Digital Architecture’ category. The industry experts awarded another bronze prize in the category ‘Best Execution of an Event’ for the premiere held last May.

The International Festival of Brand Experience (BrandEx) is an exclusive forum for event managers, specialists from the areas of PR, communication and marketing as well as scientists, service providers and talents working in architecture, trade fairs and live communication. The focus is on experiential marketing as a particularly important communication medium in the context of digitalisation, sustainability and knowledge culture. At the fourth run of the event, a jury of eight industry experts and marketing specialists from various corporate groups judged a total of 65 competition entries, some of which were from internationally renowned companies. The world premiere of the ŠKODA FABIA in the virtual setting of the DOX Centre for Contemporary Art in Prague convinced the jurors in two categories: They presented the Czech car manufacturer’s communication team and the German agency Schachzug with awards in the categories ‘Best Digital Architecture’ and ‘Best Execution of an Event’. In 2021, ŠKODA received a

BrandEx Award in the category ‘Best New Format’ for the hybrid world premiere of the ENYAQ iV.

Free movement in the 3D model of the DOX

ŠKODA and Schachzug designed a three-dimensional model of the DOX for the virtual pavilion at the ŠKODA FABIA’s premiere. The museum, which is housed in a former factory in the Prague district of Holešovice, is an impressive example of contemporary architecture. Guests were able to move freely around the virtual pavilion as well as talk to avatars of ŠKODA executives. Among them were ŠKODA CEO Thomas Schäfer, Marketing and Sales Director Martin Jahn as well as Oliver Stefani, Head of ŠKODA Design and experts from his team. The DOX’s inner courtyard, the roof terrace and the Gulliver airship, which served as a virtual cinema, were also digitised. Footage of the premiere, unveiling the vehicle and FABIA models driving around the museum grounds was shot on location. In addition, numerous videos of the FABIA and its development were available, and a tape art concept designed exclusively for the new FABIA added a unique visual highlight. Coloured adhesive strips created coordinated, imaginative backgrounds and illustrated the route through the virtual venue.

