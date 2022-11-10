ŠKODA AUTO: Milestones in vehicle and component production

50,000 KODIAQs produced worldwide

ŠKODA AUTO has celebrated three production milestones since the start of the month: the 750,000th KODIAQ SUV rolled off the production line in Kvasiny, while the carmaker had also produced four million EA211 engines and 15 million of the latest-generation transmissions. Both of these components are installed in vehicles of other Volkswagen Group brands, as well.

“These three production milestones clearly demonstrate the high performance of our team. The impressive figures prove that our models are well received around the world and perform excellently day in and day out with their high reliability. At the same time, our component production has become increasingly important within the Volkswagen Group in recent years. I would like to congratulate the entire team on what they have achieved. These successes provide additional motivation, especially in these challenging times, to tackle future challenges with determination.” Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics

750,000 ŠKODA KODIAQs

The KODIAQ marked the beginning of the Czech carmaker’s SUV campaign. Last year, the company unveiled an update of its successful model, which is available with up to seven seats. Since its market launch in autumn 2016, the Czech carmaker has built three quarters of a million units of its large SUV. The anniversary model rolled off the production line at the Kvasiny plant. This is where the car manufacturer also produces the KAROQ and the SUPERB as well as the SUPERB iV.

Four million EA211 engines

ŠKODA AUTO has been producing EA211 engines at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav since 2012 and has now passed the four-million milestone. Currently, just under 700 employees produce around 2,500 units with aluminium engine blocks every day. The powertrain is produced in the three-cylinder variants 1.0 MPI, 1.0 MPI EVO, 1.0 TSI and 1.0 TSI EVO as well as the four-cylinder 1.6 MPI and 1.4 TSI. Besides ŠKODA models, these Czech-made engines are also used worldwide in vehicles built by the Group brands Audi, Volkswagen and SEAT.

15 million latest-generation transmissions produced

ŠKODA AUTO has also manufactured the 15 millionth transmission of the current generation across all types. More than two million units of the MQ/SQ100 manual transmission have rolled off the Mladá Boleslav production line since 2011. ŠKODA currently uses the transmission in the FABIA, and it is also installed in models of other Volkswagen Group brands. The Czech car manufacturer has also made almost 8.5 million units of the MQ200 five- and six-speed manual transmission at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav since production began in 2001. It is used in various ŠKODA models around the world, including the KUSHAQ and the SLAVIA, as well as other Group brands’ models. ŠKODA’s component plant in Vrchlabí has also produced more than 4 million units of the DQ200 automatic direct-shift gearbox since the start of production in 2012. This is also installed in vehicles of other Group brands besides the Czech carmaker’s models.

SOURCE: ŠKODA