Škoda Auto introduces in-car payments with brand-new Pay to Fuel service

Škoda Auto is expanding its digital services to include Pay to Fuel.

Mladá Boleslav, 22 November 2023 – Škoda Auto is expanding its digital services to include Pay to Fuel. After refuelling, drivers can pay via credit or debit card from the car’s infotainment screen. This service is now available in six European countries, and there are plans to include more countries and fuel stations in the future.

Thanks to the new Pay to Fuel service, paying after refuelling is now even more convenient and quicker for Škoda drivers; they can save time by paying directly from the car’s infotainment system.

The stations supporting Pay to Fuel are listed in the in-car navigation. After choosing one of these, the vehicle automatically recognises the fuel station upon arrival. The driver opens the app on the vehicle’s display, confirms the petrol station and enters the pump number. After refuelling, the amount of fuel is confirmed on the infotainment screen and the payment is processed via debit or credit card. All common cards are accepted. The driver then receives a transaction notification in the MyŠkoda app and on the vehicle screen and can pull away.

Available for all Škoda ICE vehicles with Amundsen or Columbus infotainment systems

In addition to an up-to-date Amundsen or Columbus infotainment system with a touchscreen of 9.2 inches or larger, the service requires an active Škoda Connect account with the Remote Access feature enabled. Using the MyŠkoda smartphone app, users enter and verify their payment card once. Pay to Fuel is available for all Škoda ICE model series sold in European markets. The service is provided in collaboration with Mastercard, Parkopedia and the German FinTech company called ryd.

Different countries, different networks, one app

Pay to Fuel is currently available in Belgium, Denmark, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. Portugal and Spain will follow soon. There are also plans to launch the service in the Czech market.

SOURCE: Škoda Auto