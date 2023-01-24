Škoda Auto: almost 780,000 vehicles produced worldwide in 2022

Despite major challenges, Škoda Auto produced nearly 780,000 vehicles worldwide

Against the backdrop of multiple global crises, Škoda Auto managed to produce almost 780,000 vehicles at its global production sites in 2022, including almost 56,000 at its Indian plants alone. In addition, the company has manufactured bodies and numerous components – such as MEB battery systems, engines, axles, gearboxes and high-voltage traction batteries that are also installed in vehicles of other Group brands.

“It is thanks to the extraordinary efforts of our strong team that we were able to produce almost 780,000 Škoda vehicles in our production plants worldwide, even under the current, extremely challenging overall conditions. This achievement impressively proves the high resilience and flexibility of our team and deserves great recognition. In 2023 we will be pushing further ahead with electrification and have clearly defined our goal: By 2030, all our three Czech plants will be producing E-components or E-vehicles.” Michael Oeljeklaus, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

Around 415,000 vehicles rolled off the production lines in Mladá Boleslav in 2022

In 2022, Škoda Auto produced around 415,000 vehicles from the Škoda Fabia, Scala, Octavia, Octavia iV, Kamiq, Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupé iV series at its main plant in Mladá Boleslav. The models in the successful all-electric Enyaq iV family are based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB).

Since May 2022, battery systems for the Volkswagen Group’s MEB vehicles have also been manufactured in Mladá Boleslav. Investments in the newly constructed production line total around 130 million euros. The battery systems are used in Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi and SEAT models. Škoda Auto plans to launch another assembly line in 2023. This step will increase the total capacity by more than 340% to 1,500 battery systems a day.

In addition, the company produced 366,000 engines, 1,390,000 axles as well as 356,000 transmissions of the types MQ100 and MQ200 at its main plant. Škoda Auto reached the milestone of 4 million EA211 engines and manufactured the 15 millionth transmission of the current generation across all types.

At the Kvasiny site, Škoda Auto produced a total of 221,000 units of the Škoda Superb, Superb Combi and Superb iV model series as well as the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs.

At the component plant in Vrchlabí, Škoda Auto built 538,000 units of the DQ200 automatic direct-shift transmission. By mid-February 2022, the plant had produced the four millionth transmission in total. This is installed in the Czech carmaker’s models as well as in vehicles of other Group brands. The state-of-the-art production facility has been Škoda Auto’s first CO2-neutral production site worldwide since the end of 2020. It operates according to Industry 4.0 principles, employing ground-breaking technologies in the automotive industry.

Other production sites in Europe

At the plant in Bratislava, the Slovakian capital, Škoda Auto produced 16,000 units of the Škoda Karoq in 2022.

Leveraging the potential in Asia

In 2022, Škoda Auto produced around 42,000 vehicles at Chinese plants in Changsha (Škoda Kodiaq and Kodiaq GT), Nanjing (Škoda Kamiq, Kamiq GT and Superb), Ningbo (Škoda Octavia, Octavia Pro and Karoq) and Yizheng (Škoda Rapid).

During the same period, the carmaker built almost 56,000 vehicles at its Indian plants in Pune (Škoda Kushaq and Slavia) and Aurangabad (Škoda Octavia, Kodiaq and Superb). The Aurangabad plant uses 100% ‘green’ energy and is on track to being CO2-neutral by 2025.

The Slavia is the second model Škoda has successfully launched in India after the Kushaq SUV, which was developed specifically for the needs of customers on the subcontinent as part of the INDIA 2.0 project. The Škoda Slavia and Kushaq are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, especially developed for the Indian market. From 2024, Škoda Auto will be exporting both model series in CKD format to Vietnam, where they will be completed at the newly built CKD assembly plant. The car manufacturer is thus underlining the strategic importance of India for its further development in Asia and the company’s overall internationalisation strategy.

In February 2022, the Group’s Board of Management decided to suspend production in and exports to Russia indefinitely due to the Russian attack on Ukraine. This decision affects the two Russian plants in Nizhny Novgorod and Kaluga.

Škoda Auto production in 2022 (rounded figures)

Vehicles 780,000 Engines 366,000 Axles 1,390,000 High-voltage traction batteries 206,000 Transmissions 894,000 DQ200 538,000 MQ100; MQ200 356,000

SOURCE: Škoda