Six 2021 Honda models earn IIHS Top Safety ratings

Six Honda models have earned the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP) rating or better for 2021, with three, Accord, Insight and Odyssey achieving the pinnacle TOP SAFETY PICK+ (TSP+) rating. Contributing to the top ratings, the 2021 Accord, two Civic models1 (Sedan and Hatchback), CR-V, Insight and Odyssey each achieve the highest possible rating of “GOOD” in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests. In addition, all feature Honda Sensing® driver-assistive and safety technology as standard equipment, earning “SUPERIOR” ratings for vehicle-to-vehicle frontal crash prevention.

Honda Sensing® is now available or standard on every Honda automobile model, and there are well over four million Honda vehicles on U.S. roads today featuring this comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies, which includes Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Pedestrian Detection; Forward CollisionWarning; Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW); Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS); and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

All Honda vehicles also benefit from Honda’s proprietary Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to protect occupants in a wide variety of frontal collisions, along with advanced supplemental restraint systems, including pretensioning front seatbelts, and front, side, knee and side-curtain airbags.

To earn the 2021 TSP award, a vehicle must earn “GOOD” crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including in the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. A top-rated vehicle must also offer front crash prevention that earns an “ADVANCED” or “SUPERIOR” rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing, as well as “GOOD” or “ACCEPTABLE” ratings for available headlights; while TSP+ rated vehicles must achieve the same “GOOD” or “ACCEPTABLE” rating for their standard headlights. Separately, every Honda model that has been fully evaluated in the NHTSA’s 2021 model year NCAP testing has received a 5-Star Overall Vehicle Score2.