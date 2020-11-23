“Simply the best”: MAN TGX, Truck of the Year 2021!

The new MAN TGX is the “International Truck of the Year 2021” (ITOY). The ITOY Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the commercial vehicle market. In a virtual ceremony, Andreas Tostmann, CEO of MAN Truck & Bus, accepted the coveted award from ITOY President Gianenrico Griffini. The jury of 24 trade journalists representing the 24 most important European specialist truck journals recognised the new MAN TGX as being particularly advanced in terms of driving comfort, working and living conditions, safety, fuel efficiency, connectivity, innovative services, and operator control and display philosophy.

The new MAN TGX is the International Truck of the Year 2021

MAN CEO Andreas Tostmann was presented with the prize by jury president Gianenrico Griffini at a virtual award ceremony on 23 November

The new MAN TGX is the “best new product of the year” thanks to its driving comfort, working and living conditions, safety, efficiency, connectivity, innovative services and operator control and display philosophy

“The title ‘International Truck of the Year’ is tremendous recognition for the outstanding work put in by our team at MAN. For more than 5 years now, the team has been working with a single objective in mind: to develop the best truck for drivers and our customers and to get it out on the road. This coveted award just goes to show: We did it,” says Andreas Tostmann, Chief Executive Officer at MAN Truck & Bus, happily, at the virtual awards ceremony.

The members of the jury appointed for the “International Truck of the Year Award” (ITOY) have had the opportunity to get to know the new MAN TGX inside out since February 2020. In addition to its driving comfort, the driver’s workplace with its clearly arranged, fully digital display instruments, the intuitively operable driving and multimedia functions incorporated into the new, generously adjustable multifunction steering wheel and the innovative, distraction-free rotary pushbutton control function of the MAN SmartSelect system impressed the jury. The ITOY jurors were just as positive about the living conditions in the new driver’s cab. During the test drives, they were also bowled over by the outstanding efficiency of the Euro 6d driveline of the new MAN TGX, which offers fuel savings of up to 8.2 percent compared to the previous version when coupled with the aerodynamic refinement of the cab design and the GPS cruise control system MAN EfficientCruise, which now exhibits an even greater degree of anticipation. The jury also highlighted the high level of safety, which, with functions such as the radar-based turn assist and lane change support systems, Lane Return Assist and assisted driving in traffic jams, not only takes pressure off the driver but also contributes significantly to the safety of other road users. Last but not least, the new MAN TGX made a particularly trendsetting impression with the ITOY experts thanks to the high degree of connectivity provided by its electronic architecture, which is the first of its kind in the commercial vehicle sector, and the range of digital services associated therewith.

“The new MAN TGX represents a major step forward in terms of driver comfort, fuel efficiency, connectivity and human-machine interface. So there is no doubt why the new MAN TGX was voted Truck of the Year 2021. It is a future-oriented truck that meets the transport needs of today and tomorrow,” said ITOY President Gianenrico Griffini, summarising the jury members’ verdict at the awards ceremony. In accordance with the rules of the International Truck of the Year award, the annual award is presented to the truck released in the last 12 months that has made the greatest contribution to the sustainable development of road haulage. The evaluation criteria are technical innovations and refinements, but also innovation that contributes to overall cost-effectiveness, safety and environmental relief.

“Simplifying Business” – focussing on transportation companies and drivers

In February 2020, MAN Truck & Bus unveiled the new MAN Truck Generation to the public for the first time. These brand-new trucks with the lion on their radiator grilles have been heading out to their new owners throughout Europe since the early part of the summer. As soon as conceptual development work began, MAN set about asking 300 transport companies and 700 drivers for regular feedback on their requirements for the new truck and incorporated this feedback into the design of the new MAN Truck Generation. As a result, the new vehicles are even more consistently aligned with these companies’ needs with regard to operational and cost efficiency and offer the driver unique workplace ergonomics, comprehensive safety and a wonderfully relaxing environment during rest periods.

From the outset, the objective was to take as much strain off drivers and contractors as possible in their day-to-day work against the backdrop of increasingly complex challenges such as growing freight volumes and ever stricter CO2 regulations, a growing shortage of drivers and the advancing digitalisation of logistical processes. The new MAN Truck Generation achieves this with its outstanding product quality in terms of driver orientation, efficiency, safety and technical sustainability. Not only that, MAN also sets standards as a strong and competent partner in terms of support from the moment contact is made with a customer due in part to new product logic that is consistently geared to the vehicle’s intended use and many years of industry expertise in a wide range of applications and bodies. When combined with the impressive MAN Service network and innovative digital workshop services for optimum vehicle availability, the new MAN Truck Generation becomes an unrivalled comprehensive package that is tailored to the transportation industry, making the day-to-day work of transport companies and drivers easier on a consistent basis, true to the MAN motto of: “Simplifying Business”.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus