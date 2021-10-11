Sika proposes the election of Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder to the Board of Directors

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder has a longstanding career in the chemical industry of more than 20 years. In 2019, she was appointed to the Borealis Executive Board as Executive Vice President Polyolefins and Innovation & Technology. Preceding this appointment, she worked at Eastman Chemical as Vice President & General Manager of the Rubber Additives business unit. Prior to joining Eastman Chemical, Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder held a variety of positions at multinationals, including Dow Chemical, Rohm and Haas, Dow Corning, and Tyco.

Lucrèce Foufopoulos-De Ridder holds a European master’s degree in Polymer and Composites Engineering from the University of Leuven, a master’s degree in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Ghent, both in Belgium, and executive business education from INSEAD in Paris, France and IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland. She holds a dual Belgian-Swiss citizenship.