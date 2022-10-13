Signature of framework agreement between the Fiat brand and the Algerian authorities aimed at local production of vehicles and the development of the automotive sector in Algeria

A framework agreement was signed on today in Algiers between Mr. Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Middle East & Africa region of Stellantis, and Mr. Boussoussa Zineddine, Director of Cooperation of the Algerian Ministry of Industry

A framework agreement was signed on today in Algiers between Mr. Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Middle East & Africa region of Stellantis, and Mr. Boussoussa Zineddine, Director of Cooperation of the Algerian Ministry of Industry. This framework agreement covers a project for the development in Algeria of industrial, after-sales and spare parts activities for Fiat, one of the emblematic brands of Stellantis, as well as the development of the automotive sector in Algeria. This ceremony was chaired by Mr. Ahmed Zaghdar Algerian Minister of Industry and Mr. Carlos Tavares Chief Executive Officer of Stellantis in the presence of the Algerian and Italian Ambassadors.

Following this signature, Mr. Carlos Tavares met the Algerian Prime Minister Mr. Aïmene Benabderrahmane.

“The signing of this framework agreement is in line with the historic place occupied by Stellantis and its brands in the Algerian automotive market,” said Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares. “The quality of the ongoing discussions makes us confident about the development prospects of the Fiat brand, which will be keen to meet the expectations of Algerian customers.”

SOURCE: Stellantis