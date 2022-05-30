Siemens to show Hannover Messe visitors the path to a sustainable tomorrow

Siemens will welcome guests from all over the world in Hanover, Germany, to present its automation, digitalization and electrification portfolio that enables a more sustainable future.

Siemens will welcome guests from all over the world in Hanover, Germany, to present its automation, digitalization and electrification portfolio that enables a more sustainable future. During this year’s Hannover Messe (“Hanover Fair”) – back after a two-year break due to the pandemic – with 2,800 square meters of exhibition space, visitors to the Siemens booth will gain insights into a broad variety of products, solutions and services – ranging from digital twins and industrial 5G to smart grids and electric vehicle charging.

The focused technology company’s tradeshow appearance will be accompanied by a live stage program including members of the Siemens AG Managing Board along with experts, partners and customers. Germany’s Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has scheduled a visit to the tradeshow’s biggest booth to experience firsthand how Siemens is combining the real and digital worlds for a sustainble tomorrow. For the opening of the tradeshow, Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG, will speak alongside Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, at the Economic Forum organized by Deutsche Messe and the Federation of German Industries (BDI).

“We can only master the great challenges of our time with innovative technologies – and with global cooperation,” said Roland Busch, CEO of Siemens AG.

“Sustainability and digitalization are the big topics at Hannover Messe. At Siemens, we are combining the real and digital worlds – hardware and software – to accelerate the transformation to a sustainable future: achieving more with fewer resources, more efficiently, faster, more flexibly – and with lower energy consumption,” Roland Busch continued.

Driving sustainable manufacturing

Challenges including climate change, geopolitical tensions and the pandemic are pushing industrial companies to transform. To hold their own in a volatile market, industrial companies need to accelerate their digital transformation. Only truly digital enterprises that are willing to work together in ecosystems will be able to keep up with changing demands. Tradeshow visitors can discover what that collaboration looks like at Siemens’ highlight showcase – the SimRod. This electric vehicle functions as a platform for demonstrating technology, and it can represent any product or market. The SimRod illustrates how Siemens technology can transform automotive production using solutions ranging from digital twins and additive manufacturing to automatic guided vehicles and mobile robots controlled by Siemens automation technology. By combining the real and digital worlds, Siemens enables the intelligent use of data – and makes production more efficient and sustainable.

Siemens is also displaying its electrification portfolio – ranging from intelligent charging solutions to managing smart grids. To become more sustainable, digital enterprises not only need to consider making processes and production more efficient, but also need to examine how they consume electricity. Siemens technologies will help industrial companies do exactly that. At Hannover Messe, visitors will have the opportunity to see charging meters for powering electric vehicles like the SimRod. In addition, they will be able to discover how industrial companies can optimize their energy consumption by using devices to analyze energy and status data and secure their energy supply.

Collaborating in ecosystems plays an important role in transitioning to a more sustainable industrial sector. That is why visitors will also find a variety of Siemens partners at the company’s booth. More information on the partner ecosystem is available here: https://new.siemens.com/global/en/company/fairs-events/fairs/hannover-messe/partners.html

Siemens equips tradeshow grounds with 5G

Together with Deutsche Messe, Siemens is giving all companies access to its industrial 5G technology at the “5G Smart Venue” in Hanover by setting up a private 5G campus network with a focus on industrial applications. Exhibitors can use the network during tradeshows and, when no show is taking place, companies will have the opportunity to use it for tests and field trials. The campus network is turning the exhibition site into a test area and a showcase for the use of 5G in industry. Being able to operate such private 5G networks will enable companies to adapt them specifically to their requirements in terms of performance, reliability, and security.

A meeting place for industry

After two years of not being able to meet customers and partners in person, one key focus of Siemens’ presence at the tradeshow is on collaborating and bringing people together. As a result, Siemens is offering its tradeshow experience not only on-site but also online via a virtual event platform that registered customers will be able to access until June 17, 2022 – for two additional weeks beyond the on-site event. Customers interested in the virtual platform can register here: https://hm.virtualevent.siemens.com/

The company is also offering an informative on-stage program with Siemens management, experts, partners, and customers at its booth in Hall 9. In entertaining and comprehensive sessions hosted in a talk show format, the audience will learn more about topics like industrial 5G, the internet of industrial things (IIoT) or the transition to sustainable energy. The sessions will be held in a hybrid format. Watch the livestream here: https://new.siemens.com/global/en/company/fairs-events/fairs/hannover-messe/program.html

In addition to the Siemens stage program, visitors who are participating virtually will have the chance to hear CEO Roland Busch speak at the BDI Economic Forum. At that event, Roland Busch will join the German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Robert Habeck, and the Head of the Federation of German Trade Unions, Yasmin Fahimi, to discuss the frameworks needed to successfully transform industry. More information on this panel discussion, which will be held in German, is available here: https://bdi.eu/termin/news/hannovermesse/

A press conference on May 30, 2022, will give journalists, analysts, and influencers the opportunity to learn more about the Siemens technologies that will be presented at Hannover Messe. Cedrik Neike, a member of the Siemens AG Managing Board and CEO of Siemens Digital Industries, will talk about how sustainable innovations can change the future, why speeding up and scaling the available technology is essential and how working together in ecosystems will be a gamechanger in this regard. A livestream will be offered for those who are unable to join in person. Journalists can register here: https://press.siemens.com/global/en/feature/siemens-hybrid-hannover-messe-2022

SOURCE: Siemens