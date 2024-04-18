Siemens launches Electrification X, strengthening the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio across buildings, electrification, and grids

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has introduced Electrification X to transform ageing electrification infrastructure. This latest addition to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio builds upon the success of Building X and Gridscale X

Electrification X is the latest SaaS and IoT portfolio of Siemens Xcelerator, developed by Siemens Smart Infrastructure. Building X, the scalable and digital building platform, was the inaugural offering introduced in 2022 as part of Siemens Xcelerator. Following that, Gridscale X, Siemens’ advanced grid management software, was announced in February 2024. Electrification X now completes the trio, further expanding Siemens’ commitment to innovative technology in the electrification sector.

Built on highly scalable cloud services, Electrification X is designed to manage, optimize, and automate the challenged electrification infrastructure of commercial, industrial and utility customers, improving efficiency and performance while reducing costs and CO2 emissions.

“Our vision is to make our world more sustainable by driving the electrification of everything,” said Matthias Rebellius, Managing Board Member of Siemens AG and CEO of Smart Infrastructure. “Digitalization sits at the heart of enabling that vision and with the addition of Electrification X to the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, we are making it easier than ever before for companies to digitally transform their electrification infrastructure, faster and at scale.”

As a part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform to accelerate digital transformation and value creation, Electrification X software is developed with the core design principles of interoperability, flexibility, openness, availability as a service, and with the highest level of cybersecurity.

At launch, the Electrification X offering comprises Load Management, Network Fault Management, Asset Management, Sustainability Energy Management, and OT Companion. Combining the real world with the digital worlds, these applications will help renewable generators, transmission system operators (TSOs), distribution system operators (DSOs), industries and infrastructure customers to improve productivity, reliability, asset utilization, energy efficiency, and sustainable innovation.

Siemens has also announced the first Electrification X pilot customer as Aral AG, a subsidiary of the BP Group. Aral will use Electrification X Load Management to manage its EV charging stations in Germany and Austria.

With the expansion of the public charging infrastructure an essential requirement for the acceleration of electric mobility, Electrification X Load Management provides Aral transparency into its EV charging network status and load, alongside EV charging station remote control and dynamic load management.

Electrification X offerings from Siemens will be showcased for the very first time at its booth in Hall 9 at Hannover Messe from 22 – 26 April.

SOURCE: Siemens