Seeing Machines appointed to deliver additional DMS OEM program

Seeing Machines Limited (“Seeing Machines” or the “Company”), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been appointed by an existing Tier-1 customer to deliver its FOVIO Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DMS/OMS) for an additional program with an existing large European-based global automotive group (OEM) customer

Seeing Machines Limited (“Seeing Machines” or the “Company”), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, has been appointed by an existing Tier-1 customer to deliver its FOVIO Driver and Occupant Monitoring System (DMS/OMS) for an additional program with an existing large European-based global automotive group (OEM) customer.

This program, to be delivered via Seeing Machines’ embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (FOVIO e-DME software library), is geared to lower integration cost and will substantially extend DMS and OMS reach across a broad range of vehicle models (including entry level vehicles), while addressing both regulatory requirements and in-cabin comfort and convenience oriented features. The program carries an initial lifetime value of US$32M (A$45M) and is scheduled to start production in 2024.

Seeing Machines continues to grow as an automotive technology leader in Driver and Occupant Monitoring Systems, having now won a total of 15 automotive programs spanning 10 individual OEMs, covering more than 160 distinct vehicle models. The cumulative initial lifetime value of all OEM programs that Seeing Machines has won to date now stands at US$321M (A$435M).

Nick DiFiore, SVP and GM Automotive commented:

“This is a great example of our existing Tier 1 and OEM relationships and cooperation leading to the increasingly extended reach of our technology across the global passenger vehicle landscape, which is not only driven by driver safety regulation but also an increasing demand for interior monitoring systems extending the comfort, convenience, and safety of all vehicle occupants.”

The person responsible for this announcement is Paul McGlone, CEO.

SOURCE: Seeing Machines