Seeing Machines and Mobileye to jointly target Aftermarket business

Seeing Machines Limited (“Seeing Machines” or the “Company“), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that it has signed a non-exclusive Distribution Agreement (“Agreement”) with Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd (“Mobileye”), industry leader in the development of advanced driver assistance systems (“ADAS”) and autonomous driving technologies.

The Agreement enhances Seeing Machines’ Aftermarket offering, Guardian, which targets the commercial fleet sector, by incorporating the Mobileye suite of Aftermarket products to alert drivers of potentially dangerous situations.

Guardian keeps thousands of commercial fleet drivers safe in more than 26 countries by using proprietary face and eye tracking algorithms to detect whether a driver is fatigued or distracted. The system is connected to a 24/7 monitoring centre and cloud analytics engine that gives fleet owners a variety of customisable intervention and analytics options.

Mobileye and Seeing Machines will jointly market these mission-critical products to provide holistic safety solutions to transport and logistics customers globally.

Paul McGlone, CEO of Seeing Machines, said: “With the EU’s updated General Safety Regulation coming into force and awareness around driver safety growing, we are delighted to be working with Mobileye, and leveraging their leadership position in ADAS, to help realise our shared objective of reducing fatal accidents on our roads.”

SOURCE: Seeing Machines