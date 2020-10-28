SEAT names Josep Maria Recasens new Director of Strategy and Institutional Relations

SEAT’s current Chief Strategy Officer, Josep Maria Recasens, has been appointed Director of Strategy and Institutional Relations. Recasens will continue to lead SEAT’s global corporate strategy and assume his new duties as Head of Institutional Relations from 1 November. Josep Maria Recasens will report to the company’s President, Wayne Griffiths.

In his new position, Recasens will be responsible for developing SEAT’s strategy towards electrification, with an investment of five billion euros between 2020 and 2025, as well as consolidating relations with all the company’s stakeholders to continue strengthening its global positioning. In this sense, the priority for the coming months will be to establish alliances that will enable the electrification of Spain, through a strategy of cooperation with leading companies in other sectors.

SEAT President Wayne Griffiths underlined that “the transformation of SEAT and the automotive industry in Spain towards electrification and sustainable mobility are our strategic priorities. Josep Maria Recasens is an experienced executive with a great capacity for management and leadership, and he has my full confidence to lead two areas that are already working closely together. In his new position, he will be key to implementing the strategy for the future with our main stakeholders.”

Josep Maria Recasens is an Advanced Industrial Engineer who specialised in Industrial Organisation at the University of Girona (UdG) and holds a Master’s in Automotive Engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) and an MBA from the ESADE business school. Recasens has built his professional career at SEAT, focused on R&D and Presidency, and has extensive experience in heading international projects. He has been the Director of Strategy at SEAT since 2016.

SOURCE: SEAT