SEAT MÓ celebrates its first anniversary and enters the corporate mobility business

SEAT MÓ celebrates one year of operations and expands its offer of mobility solutions and services and enters the corporate mobility

SEAT MÓ celebrates one year of operations and expands its offer of mobility solutions and services and enters the corporate mobility. Its objective is to give a better multimodal mobility service to companies that faster, easier, more ecological and sustainable and at a lower cost, offering scooters, motorcycles and 100% electric cars.

Following the success achieved in Barcelona with its motosharing and subscription service, SEAT MÓ has expanded its range of mobility services through collaboration agreements with companies including MERLIN Properties, the Hotel Mandarin Oriental Barcelona and the Hotel ME Sitges TERRAMAR.

Following the success achieved in Barcelona with its motosharing and subscription service, SEAT MÓ has expanded its range of mobility services through collaboration agreements with companies including MERLIN Properties, the Hotel Mandarin Oriental Barcelona and the Hotel ME Sitges TERRAMAR.

“The collaboration with these companies is a further step towards our goal of achieving more sustainable cities, thanks to the reduction of noise and emissions. Throughout this year, we have managed to make mobility accessible and affordable for everyone thanks to our 100% electric multimodal mobility products and services,”said Lucas Casasnovas, CEO of SEAT MÓ.

In the case of MERLIN Properties, SEAT MÓ has made 3 cars, 10 SEAT MÓ 125 motorcycles and 10 SEAT MÓ 65 scooters available to the employees of Torre Glòries in Barcelona. Thanks to this new service, the iconic building’s customers will always be able to access the mobility solution that best suits their needs in a fast, convenient, safe and affordable way. This service is integrated into the SEAT Motosharing app, facilitating access for their employees with just a single click.

At the Hotel ME Sitges Terramar, scooters and motorcycles can be rented, and at the Hotel Mandarin Oriental, customers can enjoy the city thanks to scooters, motorcycles and the availability of the CUPRA Formentor PHEV. In addition, SEAT MÓ has collaborated with La Residencia Universitaria Sarrià to offer affordable multimodal mobility service to students living in the Residence.

Finally, SEAT MÓ has collaborated with TAXI ECOLÒGIC of Barcelona, providing customers, through the app, access to the taxi service and vice versa. In this way, SEAT MÓ integrates other urban transport services to make it more efficient and better for citizens of Barcelona.

A year of motosharing

Over the past 12 months, SEAT MÓ has consolidated its motosharing and subscription service with a fleet of 732 electric scooters in Barcelona and L’Hospitalet de Llobregat. With more than 100,000 downloads of the SEAT MÓ motosharing app. Thanks to this app developed by SEAT:CODE, it has become one of the leading benchmark motosharing operators in the city.

In just one year, the motosharing service has avoided the emission of approximately 60 tons of CO2, reduced noise in cities by 4.5 million decibels and has saved SEAT MÓ users an average of 30 minutes/day on their journeys around the city. In fact, SEAT MÓ motorcycles have travelled 200,000 km, which is the equivalent of going around the earth five times or halfway to the moon.

SEAT MÓ expands the sale of its electric motorcycle to new markets

As for the sale of the electric motorcycle to private or business customers, SEAR MÓ has already launched in the eight main European countries – Spain, France, Italy, Germany, United Kingdom, Austria, Sweden and Greece. SEAT MÓ´s brand vision of contributing to better mobility and the decarbonisation of cities has been transferred to the Greek island of Astypalea, where the Volkswagen Group has reached an agreement with the Greek government to turn it into a 100% decarbonised island, with sustainable, electric and connected shared mobility.

SEAT currently has the most powerful product range in its history, and with SEAT MÓ it has also become a supplier of mobility products and services that go beyond the field of vehicle manufacturing: the collaborative, shared and sustainable economy.

SOURCE: SEAT