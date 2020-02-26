SEAT and CUPRA head to the Geneva Motor Show with a host of new vehicles

This year’s Geneva Motor Show will bring together a host of new and exciting vehicles and developments including the World Premiere of the CUPRA Formentor, the first model exclusively developed for CUPRA, and the public debut of the first CUPRA Leon.

SEAT will also celebrate the public debut of the all-new SEAT Leon in its complete line-up of alternative versions – mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and also the CNG version presented for the first time – as well as the Premiere of the SEAT Tarraco FR.

“The Geneva Motor Show will be among the first opportunities customers will have to see our 2020 product offensive: SEAT Leon, CUPRA Leon and CUPRA Formentor, which will all be available in plug-in hybrid versions. These products will shift both brands to the next level”, said SEAT Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing and CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths. “We’re meeting market demands to offer a range of performance, efficiency, connected and safe vehicles that can deliver everything that our customers need, while maintaining our aims to reduce our impact on the environment.”

The company will also take the opportunity to present its latest news regarding urban mobility that were initally planned for the Mobile World Congress, including the world premiere of the eScooter.

All-new SEAT Leon sets the standard

At this year’s Geneva Motor Show, the all-new SEAT Leon comes with the complete line-up of alternative powertrains.

The all-new SEAT Leon will be presented in mild-hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (eHYBRID) and CNG (TGI) variants for the first time. An important milestone as the industry looks to diversify the options open to the customer.

SOURCE: SEAT